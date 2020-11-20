Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

