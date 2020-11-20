Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Elbit Systems worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Elbit Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. BidaskClub lowered Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.