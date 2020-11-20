Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12,334.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.78.

NYSE MAA opened at $126.14 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average of $117.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.