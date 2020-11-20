Aperio Group LLC Purchases 96,371 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,371 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,051,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,018,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 504,386 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 380,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,801,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,605 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,987,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 399,028 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

NYSE PBR opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.