Aperio Group LLC Purchases 98,100 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Devon Energy worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.