Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Autohome worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Autohome by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.76.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. 86 Research initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.49.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

