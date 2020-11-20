Aperio Group LLC Sells 12,068 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,150,000 after acquiring an additional 191,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

ATO stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.93.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

