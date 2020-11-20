Aperio Group LLC Sells 12,873 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,402 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $152.48.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

