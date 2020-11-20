Aperio Group LLC Sells 20,805 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,805 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.16% of Cenovus Energy worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $38,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 178.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,011 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,551,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $13,097,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,688,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,611 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

