Aperio Group LLC Sells 21,916 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,916 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

