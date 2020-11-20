Aperio Group LLC Sells 37,073 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,073 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,898 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,773,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 911,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $39.84 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

