Aperio Group LLC Sells 904 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,767,000 after purchasing an additional 680,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 561,080 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 490,093 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,796,000 after purchasing an additional 295,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,486,000 after buying an additional 274,892 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $94.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $113.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

