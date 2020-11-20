Applied Materials (AMAT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT):

11/16/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2020 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2020 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2020 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is driven by strength in semiconductor equipment demand and strong growth across all revenue segments. Further, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in IoT, communications, automotive and sensor solutions remained a positive. Strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. It remains optimistic about price elasticity of NAND, which is expected to bolster NAND customer spending. However, market uncertainties persist. Softness in semiconductor and display markets on account of slowdown in spending by memory and display customers’ spending is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

10/1/2020 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

AMAT opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $77.51.

Get Applied Materials Inc alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.