Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $76.05 and last traded at $75.87, with a volume of 263917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 283,002 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 213,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,238,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

