Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.72.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $115.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $116.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.