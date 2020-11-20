Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the October 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $10,431,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.03. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABUS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

