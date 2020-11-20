Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Up 67.4% in October

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,600 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the October 15th total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,456.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Arca Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

EMBVF opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. Arca Continental has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola, flavor soft, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

