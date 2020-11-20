ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.39

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

