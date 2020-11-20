Archrock (NYSE:AROC) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Critical Survey

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Archrock and Altus Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock 0 1 2 0 2.67 Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Archrock presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Archrock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Archrock is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Volatility and Risk

Archrock has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Archrock and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock -2.95% 10.04% 3.36% Altus Midstream -255.68% -1,952.50% 41.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Archrock and Altus Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock $965.48 million 1.23 $97.33 million $0.63 12.37 Altus Midstream $135.80 million 4.54 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.22

Archrock has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Archrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Archrock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Archrock beats Altus Midstream on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc. operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

