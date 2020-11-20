Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Downgraded to Hold at G.Research

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was downgraded by analysts at G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACA. Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Arcosa stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 70,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

