Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.91

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.91 and last traded at $54.82, with a volume of 1969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Get Arcosa alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 4,090.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,965,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537,210 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 268,280 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,987 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 135.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after purchasing an additional 602,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 23.2% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 509,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 95,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.