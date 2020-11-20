argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of argenx worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of argenx by 227.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 619.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 51,586 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx stock opened at $264.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.04. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.67.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

