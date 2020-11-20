Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

NYSE AJG opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

