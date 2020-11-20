Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.15-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. Atkore International Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.95-4.25 EPS.

ATKR opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $446,851.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,862 shares of company stock valued at $853,506 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

