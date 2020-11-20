Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $16.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.59. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $5.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATOS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. Its lead program is the development of Endoxifen, conducting two Phase II studies, which is an active metabolite of tamoxifen to treat and prevent breast cancer.

