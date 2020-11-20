Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

