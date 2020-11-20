Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the October 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.13.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 84,670 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $256.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $276.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

