Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.83

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.83 and last traded at $89.38, with a volume of 4494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,980,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

