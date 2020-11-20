Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,702,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 245,883 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $361,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $3,579,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,012 shares of company stock worth $25,217,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $164.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.33 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. JMP Securities raised their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

