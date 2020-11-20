Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AYLA opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

