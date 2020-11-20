B. Riley Comments on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GIII. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of GIII opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 94,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

