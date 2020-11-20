B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Vaxart in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VXRT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

