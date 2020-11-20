B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.56). B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $191.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

OXM opened at $56.18 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $948.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 101.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

