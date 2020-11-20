B. Riley Weighs in on Express, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Express in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.21). B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.94 million. Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPR. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Express by 76.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 281.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares in the last quarter.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

