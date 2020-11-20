Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.46 Per Share (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays cut Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.70.

Shares of BMO opened at $70.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

