Beam Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.89 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000026 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 75,320,080 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

