BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) Trading Up 14.6%

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) were up 14.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.63 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 232,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 148,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $323.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Roberto Bellini acquired 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, with a total value of C$129,591.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 630,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,921,185.05.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

