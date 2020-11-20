Benchmark Boosts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $100.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.39.

JD.com stock opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in JD.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in JD.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in JD.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 50.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

