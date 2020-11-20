Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €153.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) received a €153.00 ($180.00) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

Get Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) alerts:

ETR:DB1 opened at €134.80 ($158.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is €139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €151.16. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18).

About Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.