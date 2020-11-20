Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $155.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $159.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Five Below by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,226,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Five Below by 21.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Five Below by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Five Below by 4.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.