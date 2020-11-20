Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Stock Price Up 8.1% After Strong Earnings

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI)’s share price rose 8.1% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $96.17 and last traded at $93.01. Approximately 160,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 166,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.08.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

BLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $27,819,000.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NYSE:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

