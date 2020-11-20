BlackRock Inc. Acquires 621,464 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,464 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.38% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $665,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $64.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

