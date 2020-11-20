BlackRock Inc. Buys 297,018 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.92% of Globant worth $659,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 23.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Globant by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globant by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE:GLOB opened at $187.63 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $210.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.