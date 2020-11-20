BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,218,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.15% of Regency Centers worth $654,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 660.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.77.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

