BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,799,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 283,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.85% of SEI Investments worth $649,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $1,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $2,008,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $279,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,282.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,980. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

SEIC stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

