BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,127,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.74% of Eastman Chemical worth $713,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after buying an additional 531,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,468,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,462 shares of company stock worth $4,176,424. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $96.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

