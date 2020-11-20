BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,434,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,424 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $674,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,846,000 after acquiring an additional 493,628 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth $24,614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,339.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 345,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 331,140 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

