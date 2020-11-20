BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,626,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 875,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.91% of Exelixis worth $748,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $700,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,422 shares of company stock worth $2,445,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

