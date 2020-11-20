BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,646,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 990,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.91% of UGI worth $680,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 292.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 62.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $36.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

