BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,161,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,494 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.27% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $757,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.77. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

